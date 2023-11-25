NM State secure 10th win of the season with walk-off field goal to beat JAX State 20-17

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - - Ethan Albertson drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give NM State (10-3) a 20-17 win over Jacksonville State (8-4).

The win is the Aggies first double-digit win season since 1960 and just their second in program history. It also marks their eighth consecutive win this season.

NMSU opened the game with a 13 play, 65-yard drive ending in a 1-yard touchdown run from Jamoni Jones to take a 7-0 lead.

On their second drive of the game, the Aggies went 83-yards on 8 plays, capped off by an 11-yard TD pass from Diego Pavia to Trent Hudson.

The Aggies look firmly in control of the game but did have a few miscues. A turnover on downs at Jax State’s 41-yard line led to a field goal and the gamecocks only points of the first half.

Meanwhile a fumble from Makhilyn Young allowed JSU to take it into the Aggies red zone but they couldn’t capitalize with a field goal attempt going wide.

NMSU with 3:31 left on the clock in the first half drove it into the redzone and kicked a field goal to give the Aggies a two-touchdown lead, 17-3 at halftime.

That score would stay until the start of the fourth quarter when JSU kicked another field goal to cut the lead to 11.

With 6:23 left in the game, Malik Jackson rushed it in from 11-yards out and Zion Webb converted the 2-point attempt to trail by three.

With 43 seconds left in the game, Jacksonville State slotted a field goal to tie it up.

The Aggies responded moving the chains to put Albertson in field goal range to win it, which he did in walk-off fashion on senior night.

NMSU outgained JSU 455-333 in total offense and held the gamecocks to just 85-yards on the ground.

NMSU had four total turnovers on the day. Pavia was picked off twice, while also fumbling at the 1-yard line. Meanwhile he was sacked another two times.

Coach Kill said postgame if they go into Liberty and turn the ball over like that they won’t win.

If this wasn’t JSU’s first year as an FBS school, Saturday’s game would have decided who played Liberty in the CUSA Championship game.

Now it’s safe to say NMSU deserve their spot in the title game no matter what.

The Aggies now get back to work, they have a short week before they play at the No. 22 team in the country, the 12-0 Liberty Flames on December 1st.