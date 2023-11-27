A motorcycle crash on Loop 375 sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries

UPDATE (7:15 A.M.): All southbound lanes at Loop 375 near Pellicano now open.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Monday morning.

The crash happened at 1:29 a.m. on Loop 375 south near Pellicano Drive in far east El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to the scene.

Loop 375 South at Vista Del Sol is closed. All southbound traffic is being diverted to Vista Del Sol.

People who use Loop 375 south between Vista Del Sol and Pellicano are advised to use alternate routes.