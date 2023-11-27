ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and quiet conditions continue in the Borderland

For the beginning of your work week, we will continue to see a quiet weather pattern across the Borderland.

Breezy conditions will exist in the mountains this morning but will die out throughout the day.

It will be cool today, but starting tomorrow temperatures will increase before another system transitions into the area which will then cool the Borderland down by the end of the week. There will be breezy to windy conditions, cool temperatures, and very slight chances of rain and mountain snow.