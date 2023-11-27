Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and quiet conditions continue in the Borderland

By
New
Published 4:06 AM

For the beginning of your work week, we will continue to see a quiet weather pattern across the Borderland.

Breezy conditions will exist in the mountains this morning but will die out throughout the day.

It will be cool today, but starting tomorrow temperatures will increase before another system transitions into the area which will then cool the Borderland down by the end of the week. There will be breezy to windy conditions, cool temperatures, and very slight chances of rain and mountain snow.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content