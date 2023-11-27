Second suspect arrested in connection to armed McDonalds robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are saying 17-year-old Elijai Koroma was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Far East El Paso McDonalds. He is the second person to be arrested in the case, with the first being 17-year-old Billy Christian Charles.

Police say the two men took another man's truck at gunpoint after the robbery, and that Charles was seen fleeing the stolen truck. He allegedly barricaded himself inside a home on Honey Point Drive, prompting a standoff with S.W.A.T. and crisis management teams.

Charles eventually left the house and turned himself over to police. Investigators later identified and arrested Koroma.