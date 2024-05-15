Houston man accused of kidnapping daughter of double homicide victim

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 26-year-old Houston man Alek Isaiah Collins has been charged with interstate kidnapping of a child in connection with the homicide of two women.

Court records say the bodies of two women were found at a park in Clovis, New Mexico. One of the victim's daughters was found wounded at the scene, but her other daughter, who was 10 years old at the time, was missing.

Police found a sideview mirror cover at the scene and ended up matching it with a maroon Honda vehicle that GPS determined was on the scene at the time of the double homicide. After investigating the license plate number, police found the Honda vehicle was a rental used by Collins at the time.

Documents also state cell phone records linked Collins to a phone that was near the park at the time of the incident.

When preparing to do a search at a residence in Abilene, Texas, police say they saw Collins exit the residence, carrying the missing girl, and hijack an Uber driver. Police were able to stop the vehicle, arrest Collins, and safely recover the girl.