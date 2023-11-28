Shark aquarium aims to bring The Shoppes at Solana back to life 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jungle Reef El Paso will be a touch aquarium and is set to open its doors to the public in early February. The aquarium will be located in the Shoppes at Solana located in 750 Sunland Park Drive, Unit A01A (formerly Old Navy store).

Today they topped off the water in the shark tank, which they describe as a crucial milestone in the construction process. "It's an exciting time for Jungle Reef El Paso as we prepare for the arrival of the sharks," said Jon Hepworth, Jungle Reef EP Partner.

Visitors can expect an immersive and interactive experience with a variety of species, including sharks, rays, exotic reptiles and rare birds. The jungle reef team says they will aim to provide an educational and entertaining experience. "We are excited to bring a touch aquarium to the El Paso market," Jon continued.

For those interested in experiencing Jungle Reef El Paso as soon as possible, "Early Bird" season passes are available for purchase at a reduced price through their website https://www.junglereef.us/

This is a great opportunity to secure your spot and be one of the first to explore this exciting touch aquarium in El Paso. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to the grand opening of Jungle Reef El Paso - where you can touch, learn, and explore the depths of the ocean!