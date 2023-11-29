Paso Del Norte Bridge to open Express Line this Friday for border crossers

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua state officials announced that they will open the new confined lane at the Paso Del Norte Bridge this Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m.

This new lane will be for users with Global Entry and SENTRI cards, said Rogelio Fernández Irigoyen, Director of Fideicomiso de Puentes Fronterizos de Chihuahua.

Users that recently renewed their full-year crossing on the Mexican side will also be able to use the new express line crossing with an additional payment.

Chihuahua state authorities announced that if a user recently paid for the whole year at any of the other express lane ports of entry, such as the Stanton or the Ysleta bridges, they can still pay to be able to use all three bridges.

This is the chart of prices authorities showed to the media this morning:

1 month: $285.75 MXN

2 months: $571.50 MXN

3 months: $857.25 MXN

4 months: $1,143.00 MXN

5 months: $1,428.75 MXN

6 months: $1,714.50 MXN

7 months: $2,000.25 MXN

8 months: $2,286.00 MXN

9 months: $2,571.75 MXN

10 months: $2,857.50 MXN

11 months: $3,143.25 MXN

12 months: $3,429.00 MXN

Chihuahua authorities also announced they've been in communication with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to open this new express line crossing this Friday.