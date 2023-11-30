Major gun legislation announced by U.S. Senators Heinrich and King

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) hosted a virtual press conference with New Mexico and Maine press corps to announce their newly introduced legislation. The virtual press conference happened Thursday November 30th at 11:15 a.m. MT.

Their newly-introduced legislation is called the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act (GO SAFE) Act. “Our country is reeling from a gun violence crisis that has taken far too many lives in New Mexico and across this country. The American people deserve meaningful action from Congress. That’s why I’m introducing the GOSAFE Act,” said Heinrich.

The senators state the legislation is designed to protect communities from gun violence, while safeguarding Americans’ constitutional right to own a firearm for legitimate self-defense, hunting, and sporting purposes.

"There has been more mass shootings in the U.S. than days in 2023. Let that sink in for a moment. Far too many Americans and communities from Lewiston, Maine to Farmington, New Mexico have lost loved ones in mass shootings. And we can't bring those we've lost but lawmakers can save lives through common sense gun safety measures" said U.S. Senator Heinrich.

U.S. Senator Heinrich also says they are introducing the "GOSAFE" act, in order to regulate the "inherently dangerous and unusually lethal firearms" that mass shooters have used against our communities.