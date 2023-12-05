El Paso Police investigating a shooting involving a stolen vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Paso Police are investigating a shooting involving a stolen vehicle, Monday night.

Officers responded to the 9200 block of Dyer St. just before 10 p.m. Police say that shots were fired by a suspect.

Our ABC-7 crews tell us they saw a black Chevrolet truck but police have not confirmed if this was the vehicle that was stolen.

One suspect has been detained.

Information is limited at this time as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.