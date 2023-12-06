Golf officials to roll back ball for pros and weekend hackers alike. Not everyone is happy

Golf’s ruling bodies are changing the equipment testing to make sure the golf ball doesn’t go as far for everyone from Tiger Woods to the amateur who plays public courses on the weekend. Instead of a special golf ball only for tour players, the USGA and R&A are changing the test to measure how far golf balls can travel. The limit is still 317 yards. But the test conditions, such as increasing the club speed and ball speed, will change the nature of the ball. The change takes effect in 2028 for tour and elite golf, 2030 for everyone else.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.