Goodwill opens newthrifting/upscaling boutique in Horizon 

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Goodwill Industries of El Paso, in conjunction with the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of a new concept in Thrifting/Upscaling called the GW BOUTIQUE.

It happened on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at 13988 Horizon Blvd. Horizon City, TX 79928. Good will states the new store has all the feel of a boutique setting but with the thrill of thrifting and upscaling both donated and new high-end items featuring brands such as Michael Kors, Coach and Louis Vuitton.

"The opening of the GW Boutique is just another great reason to come out to Horizon City. You know, they offer a new concept out here for the thrift store enthusiast" said Andres Renteria, Horizon city mayor. Good will also says the majority of funds generated at the GW Boutique will go towards supporting their mission of providing employment training and opportunities to people with barriers to employment.