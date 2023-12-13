Suspects arrested in connection to murder cold case featured on Borderland Crimes podcast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A once-cold case at the center of Episode Six of ABC-7's Stephanie Valle's Borderland Crimes podcast is one step closer to resolution today.

According to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7, multiple people are facing capital murder charges in the killing of 20-year-old El Paso DJ Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr.

Miguel Aquino Ferrer is charged with Capital Murder for Retaliation and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Obadiah John President is charged with Capital Murder for Retaliation and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Deyone Quartaril Bridges is charged with Capital Murder for Retaliation, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Direct Activities of Street Gang.

The indictment documents state that investigators believe Ferrer, President, and Bridges murdered Kinard. The documents did not state how many alleged co-suspects are involved in this case.

Investigators accuse the suspects of shooting Kinard outside a Northeast El Paso house party on January 26, 2019. The shooting happened on the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney Drive.

"Kinard was outside a few houses away from the actual house party, when witnesses heard multiple gunshots. Kinard was fatally shot and died at the scene from his injuries," police Sgt. Javier Sambrano said at the time of the murder. "Detectives know that someone has information as to the people involved in this murder."

When ABC-7 revisited this case in 2020, police explained that when Kinard arrived, he walked past the house party to meet with two men, just a few houses away. At the time, detectives believed that during the meeting, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Kinard. Police told ABC-7 in 2020 that both men fled and Kinard died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso eventually offered a cash award for information leading to a suspect(s) arrest.

Kinard's parents opened up to Stephanie Valle on the Borderland Crimes podcast in 2020, speaking about their pain, their plea for justice and the troubling conflicts their son was experiencing in the months before his death.

You can listen to the sixth episode of Borderland Crimes here.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about Kinard's murder. Look for more updates in this article.