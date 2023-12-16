Aggies fans crowd Las Cruces bars to watch NMSU face off against Fresno State in New Mexico Bowl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As many Aggies fans watch their team play live in this year's New Mexico Bowl, dozens more packed bars in Las Cruces to watch the game a little closer to home.

"We like supporting local and we always go to the games that are local," said former Aggie and long-time fan Robin Flores.

Flores is among many fans that told ABC-7, although they wish they could watch the game in person, she and her husband are glad to rally with other fans in their hometown.

And not everyone that came out to watch is from Las Cruces -- or an Aggie. Rob Macias said he went to UTEP, and grew up in El Paso. Regardless, he showed out to support NMSU on Saturday.

"It's nice to see a team in the area do as well as they're doing," he said. "The head coach, Jerry Kill, I'm familiar -- a little familiar with what he's done previously. So he came over, took a chance and is taking this program to really nice really good heights."

Macias is not the only one impressed with Kill's skills.

"He's a dedicated coach. He's given us a winning team. He even got a tattoo of the Aggies. And we need to keep him here. We really need to keep him," said Janine Divyak, another fan.

Still, Kill's leadership may not be enough to win this bowl. At the top of the third, the Aggies were down 20-10.