Blue Origin scheduled for New Shepard’s 24th Mission

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The New Shepard 24th Mission is scheduled to launch Monday at 7:30 a.m. MST from Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas.

The mission is carrying 33 science payloads to space, some of those are coming from schools, universities and other STEAM-focused organizations, according to a release from Blue Origin.

This is the 24th fights and 13th payload mission, bringing the number of payloads flown to space to more than 150.

Blue Origin says their program has completed six astronaut missions.

It is also environmentally friendly, with almost 99% of the vessel reused, such as the booster, capsule and engine to name a few components. The engine is powered by liquid oxygen and hydrogen which leaves water vapor with no carbon emissions as a byproduct of the flights, according to Blue Origin.