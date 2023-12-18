El Paso County Commissioners unanimously vote to sue state of Texas after signing of SB4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to direct county staff to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state border security bill in co-council with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

This comes hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law. Senate Bill 4, or SB4, gives local law enforcement the power to arrest and order migrants to leave the United States. The bill goes into effect in March.

While some support the bill, others criticize it saying it will lead to racial profiling, mostly affecting Texans.

Precinct 2 Commissioner, David Stout, said he estimates an additional 8,000 to 10,000 arrests in the area once it goes into effect. He said it could cost the county millions, possibly leading to the build of a new jail.

Stout said he estimates the cost at $250 million dollars, with an additional $40 to $50 million a year in jail costs.

"We just don't have the resources in this community to be able to foot that type of bill," said Stout.

Commissioner Stout said about 88,000 people were arrested by DPS last year as part of Operation Lone Star.

"If all of those people had to be thrown in our county jails, we don't even have that many beds in the state of Texas," he said.

"Our taxpayers are the ones being burdened with these expenses and this myopic operation, and the law that the state has placed on us, is going to incur a lot more responsibility in terms of the funding for border communities and even more so for El Paso," said Precinct 4 Commissioner, Sergio Coronado.