Countdown to the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --As the holiday season nears, so does an El Paso tradition, the annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game.

This year Notre Dame will be coming back to the Suncity to take on Oregon State, it's a matchup thousands of El Pasoans are excited to see.

ABC-7 sat down with Travis Hughes, Sun bowl Association President and Sun bowl Queen, Kaitlyn Deguire, to talk about the preparations ahead of the big day.

They said both teams are set to arrive into the Borderland Sunday and Monday, kicking off a week of festivities.

Game day is set for Dec. 29, 2023, kick off is at noon.

