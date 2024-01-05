I-10 Widening West project extends this weekend’s closure to 48 hours, beginning Saturday at 6 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With major weather changes coming this Sunday evening, TXDOT announced today that this weekend's 33-hour-long closure for the I-10 Widening West project has been expanded to 48 hours and will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday. The extension will allow construction crews to pour concrete sooner and give it more time to cure.

Traffic will detour onto North Desert from the Artcraft/Paseo del Norte offramp to Westway. This closure is the first in a series of 33 to 48-hour-long closures for the project. The next one is schedule for Saturday, January 13 at 6 a.m.

In other news from TXDOT, preliminary statistics were released showing how many fatal crashes happened in El Paso County during 2023. The data also includes the time of day most of the crashes occurred and the contributing factors. TXDOT's Jennifer Wright shared the details during her weekly segment on ABC-7 at 4, which you can watch here.