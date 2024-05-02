Skip to Content
Las Cruces man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Dona Ana County Detention Center
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Jail records in Dona Ana County show 78-year-old Juan Cardiel is charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor (Unclothed).

Officers arrested Cardiel on Century Lane in Las Cruces at 1:12 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2024. They booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center at 6:15 PM the same day.

Officers booked Cardiel for the four felonies on an arrest warrant. The Las Cruces Police Department is the arresting agency, according to county jail information available online.

Jail records show that Cardiel is being held without bond. He does not have a first court appearance scheduled yet, according to records.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.

