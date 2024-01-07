Skip to Content
Newest pet store opens in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Pet parents in Far East El Paso and Horizon area have a new option to stock up on all their pet supplies.

A new Petsmart store opened its doors Saturday with more than 17,000 square feet of food, toys, treats, clothes and birds, fish and reptiles.

The store will also offer pet training and full grooming services for dogs and cats.

It is located at 133711 Eastlake Blvd, where they will also offer in-store adoptions.

"We have an adoption center here for cats, we have multiple adoption partners for dogs, we have events today and everyday at our cat and dog adoption center," said Dave Foxley, District Manager PetSmart.

