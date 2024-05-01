Skip to Content
Mesita Elementary participates Wellness

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Mesita Elementary School and Mesita Early Childhood Development Center invited parents to participate in their children’s health education. The campus hosts Wellness Wednesday on May 1 and May 8. 

Wellness Wednesday is a districtwide initiative to foster a culture of physical activity among children.

 Parents and guardians are encouraged to join their children during these events, engaging in various healthy activities.

  • What: Wellness Wednesday events
  • May 8: 8:30 a.m., Mesita Early Childhood Development Center, 220 Lawton Dr.
Nichole Gomez

