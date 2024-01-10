CBP announces new recruitment website

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a new careers website to help enhance recruitment numbers for the organization.

“CBP is looking for the best and the brightest,” CBP Acting Deputy Commissioner Pete Flores said. “Our new careers website makes applying for jobs at CBP easier and more efficient. There are numerous job opportunities for those looking to join our ranks.”

The website hosts a multitude of new features including a new chatbot, options to connect with a recruiter, and accessible answers related to CBP employment.

On a typical day, CBP conducts operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 Border Patrol stations, and 74 Air and Marine Operations locations.