Candidates for City of El Paso District 2 speak out about Texas’s controversial Senate Bill 4 ahead of runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both candidates for the City of El Paso's District 2 seat are preparing for Saturday's runoff election, after neither Josh Acevedo nor Veronica Carbajal were able to secure over 50% of the vote back in December.

Both candidates spoke to ABC-7 about their views over Texas's controversial Senate Bill 4, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last month. It is expected to go into effect in March, and would allow local law enforcement agencies to arrest migrants that illegally enter the U.S.

However, as ABC-7 has been reporting, lawsuits have piled up against SB4. The City of El Paso is among the entities that have taken legal action against it.

Both Acevedo and Carbajal stand against the law as well.

"SB4 is going to cost a lot of money. It's not something that is a good law. And I'm hoping that the court is going to strike it down. I think the city needs to join the lawsuit to make sure that our voices are heard and we fight this horrible bill. I think that right now this city has been doing good work with the services that they've been providing to our migrants. But I think that this is a federal issue. And I'm hoping that Congress will act on getting new laws on the books. It's been decades since we've had new immigration laws, and I think that that would be really helpful in making sure that we tackle this crisis from the federal level. I don't think it should be landing on our city or county, our nonprofits. I commend them for doing amazing work and helping. But I want the federal government to act," said Acevedo.

Carbajal, however, does not think as highly of how the city has handled the ongoing migrant crisis.

"When it comes to SB4, the City of El Paso has a choice to either be a plaintiff against its implementation, or a defendant if it does implement it. And I am pushing for the city to get involved with that, with the County Attorney's Office, and fight the implementation of SB4. And in terms of the migrant surge, we know that the city has worked independently of the county and other and nonprofit organizations in the city. When it comes to migrants, the neighborhoods feel the burden because the city in part has failed to really collaborate with community partners, and has not used resources like Morehead (Middle School) to its full capacity. And so, we have received some incomplete promises from the city. And again, I wish that they would work more with other entities because... when we work together, we can minimize the impact on neighborhoods and taxpayers," said Carbajal.

Acevedo and Carbajal also answered ABC-7's questions pertaining District 2. Tune in Monday to ABC-7 at 10 to hear both candidates' concerns, and hopes for the district.