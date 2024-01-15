District 2 Runoff Election is Saturday

The 2024 city of El Paso runoff election will be Saturday, January the 20th from 7:00 a.m. To 7:00 p.m. Early voting period started January 3, 2024 and ends January 16, 2024.

The ballot for this election will include an unexpired term for city of El Paso, District 2. Veronica Carbajal and Josh Acevedo are the two candidates that received the most votes as no candidate received more than 50% of the votes during the December 2023 city of El Paso special election. Find a list of the early voting locations here.

To find a list of election day locations visit this website.