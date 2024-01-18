Skip to Content
Hundreds of El Paso students showcased artwork at the 5th Annual Sun City Art Portfolio Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Hundreds of El Paso students showed their art to more than a dozen representatives from universities and colleges. It's all part of the annual sun city art portfolio day. 400 students displayed their unique pieces of artwork to the representatives, from drawings of flowers to children, to men and women's portraits. It all happened at EPCC who partnered with SISD and YISD to make this 5th annual portfolio day happen.

The students were happy to show their art. Diana Calderon, a student who attended the event, showed us her sketch book and painting and said she has been drawing since she was 7 years old and doing oil paintings since I was 12. The portfolio day was born out of the understanding that the artistic talent in our region deserved attention and recognition from art schools.

