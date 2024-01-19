How to avoid burnout: the symptoms and solutions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Dion Metzger says "burnout is really a state of anxiety. And very often people reach this point and they're not sure how they got there." Psychiatrist doctor Dion Metzger says many of her patients number one stressor is burnout from work. Signs of burnout can include changes in sleep, heaviness in your chest, irritability at home, and inability to clock out of work mentally.

Dr. Dion Metzger said "If you are going home from work and you find yourself just thinking about the projects that you have coming up, or an interaction you had with a coworker where when you're home, you're still bringing work to home, that's usually a sign that we're getting pretty stressed out when it's starting to kind of go over that boundary." Doctor Metzger likens burnout to a car's gas tank.

Dr. Dion Metzger says It's easier to refuel before you hit "E " than waiting until you completely run out of gas and have to completely recover from burnout. If you're experiencing symptoms of burnout, doctor Metzger recommends taking a mental health day that means no errands and no doctors appointments. Dr. Dion Metzger: "doing whatever brings you joy and rest. Joy and rest because there's things that we can enjoy, but it's not exactly restful. I love to watch movies and watch tv and binge watch, you know, sitcoms. For some people, it might be painting, some people it's like going, taking a hike and doing things outside in nature. " Make sure your day has a break in it.

Dr. Dion Metzger: "you'd be surprised how many patients I ask like, 'how long is your lunch break?' And they'll say, 'oh, I'm eating for five Minutes between doing this project and doing this project.' But no, like a for real lunch break. Like, let's bring those back in the fashion. " And communicate with your boss. Dr. Dion Metzger says " you know, Sometimes it's our reflex. Always be like, 'yeah, I can do that. I'm sure any time, yeah, I'm on it.' But you know, it's okay to push back and be like, you know what? I don't think I'm going to get to that this week." Solutions like working from home for a day, shifting your hours earlier to avoid traffic, or spreading projects out more evenly throughout the month can make a big difference.