51-year-old man killed following head-on crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police revealed a 51-year-old man died following a head-on crash earlier this month.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Jan. 8 on the 5000 block of Tetons Dr. in Northeast El Paso.

Police said 51-year-old Amador Yamil Garcia, the driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry, was traveling east when he veered left onto the westbound lanes for an unknown reason, hitting a Chrysler Voyager head-on.

Garcia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he died later in the hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler Voyager only received minor injuries.

This is the third fatality this year compared to two this same time last year.