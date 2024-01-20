City of Las Cruces to host ‘Neighborhood Dumpster Day’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- If you have waste in your home or yard that's too big to fit in a trash can, the city of Las Cruces has a solution for you Saturday.

The city is allowing residents to dump yard waste, household trash, and other permittable items for free.

"Neighborhood Trash Day" is being hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department's Keep Las Cruces Beautiful program on January, 20th.

Open-top trash containers will be held at three locations across town.

One will be at Young Park at 850 S. Walnut St., another at the East Mesa Recreation Center on 5589 Porter Drive., and another at Tony Gomez Park at 2283 S. Espina St.

The dumpsters will be open from 8 am. to noon.

While general household items and yard waste will be accepted, there are some restrictions.

These include medical waste, hot ashes or coals, tires & car parts (including car batteries), florescent light bulbs, stumps or trunks, concrete, bricks, rocks, toxic, combustible & hazardous materials, toilets & sinks, refrigerators or anything with refrigerant, and animal carcasses.

The city says that KLCB staff will be available on-scene to provide support, program information, and guide residents regarding the items requested to be tossed into the containers.