Josh Acevedo wins District 2 runoff election

Update (8:00 p.m.): Josh Acevedo won El Paso City Council's District 2 seat against Veronica Carbajal.

The El Paso County Elections Department's unofficial election results show that Acevedo garnered 56.33% of the vote.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Josh Acevedo is leading opponent Veronica Carbajal for El Paso City Council's District 2 seat, according to the El Paso County Elections Department website.

Acevedo leads Carbajal by 186 votes, based on the unofficial early voting results. Those results only portray votes cast during the early voting period, including those sent in by mail.

The department reports that only 3.19% of registered voters in the district turned out for this election.

The unofficial election day results will be posted at 8:00 p.m. Saturday. ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online.