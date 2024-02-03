Las Cruces border patrol K-9 units find 18 migrants inside semi

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - U. S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted to his social media accounts the apprehension of more than a dozen undocumented migrants who were discovered inside a semi.

Border patrol K-9 units in Las Cruces alerted border patrol agents to the 18 migrants.

The men were taken into custody for processing by border patrol.

Sector Chief Good added the El Paso sector has seen an average of 540 migrants a day.

In the last seven days there have been 36 smuggling schemes, 5 stash houses identified, one rescue, and two storm drain discoveries of smuggling of close to 70 migrants.

Good's report includes two reports of agents assaulted and two stolen vehicles recovered.

In all 397 migrants were apprehended, including 4 sex offenders, 1 smuggler, 2 aggravated felons, and 3 narcotic felons among other criminal subjects.