Revitalization continues at The Shoppes at Solana; new aquarium bringing in large crowds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The marketing director at The Shoppes at Solana told ABC-7 that renovations continue on the decades-old mall.

Back in July, a new owner purchased the mall, formerly known as Sunland Park Mall. He said he was excited about the purchase and eager to restore the mall to its former glory.

Friday, Gloria Tostado, the marketing director for the mall, said the revitalization process continues.

"There's also renovations happening throughout the mall indoors and out. So we're trying to create spaces for families to just kind of enjoy and come and hang out at the mall. We want a place for people to shop. We want them to be able to dine here, and we also want to have activities for them to play at the Shoppes at Solana," Tostado said.

She also said they want to create spaces within the mall that families will be able to take advantage of.

She said since the mall acquired new ownership, some new restaurants and businesses have opened.

"We have, seen people come and visit the new stores, the new aquarium, and other activities. Monkey Rock is also here at the mall. Plus, we also have the stores that people know and love, like Dillard's, like Victoria's Secret, like Hollister. So it's just a nice place to stock up on your favorite shopping as well," she said.

Friday marked the grand opening of the new Jungle Reef Aquarium, an interactive exhibit for all. The aquarium has already attracted thousands of people.

Tostado said renovations continue.

"We're still working on it. There's still a lot of work to do. We're taking it one step at a time. We're trying to create spaces where the family can come and hang out. Indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy. We're trying to add more variety of restaurants and more just more diversity in shops as well."

Visitors said they are excited about the changes.

"I'm watching the revitalization of this place, and it's so exciting. It's wonderful for El Paso. The economy will be here because it's revitalized. They've taken even the outside looks different, you know. So you pull up in that parking lot, you're seeing new things, you're seeing new energy, you're feeling it. So when you walk in the mall, you're excited to be here," said Darcy Georges.

Mall officials said they continue to search for restaurants and stores to join the mall.