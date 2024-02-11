Tips on celebrating Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Valentine's Day is Wednesday, meaning many El Pasoans are stressing over how to pay for everything they think they need to show their love. But one local financial advisor said, it doesn't need to be that way.

"We gotta remember why we celebrate Valentine's Day. You know, what I've learned after forty years of marriage... it's about the quality of the time, not necessarily the quantity," said Brian Mirau of Mirau Capital Management.

Even though many associate Valentine's Day with material and often expensive gifts, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate. Mirau suggests looking to flowers and chocolates, along with other items, at discount stores. And instead of going out to eat, he said couples may enjoy a much less expensive evening of cooking together.

But Mirau knows that some people love to go all out and spend their dough. That's why he said if you choose that route, planning ahead and budgeting is important.

"The first thing I would do is just write down your hard expenses, and then look at that as compared to your income," he said. "And then figure out how much you have leftover. And then that tells you what you can spend on special things like vacations, Valentine's Days."

ABC-7 will have more tips for you Sunday on ABC-7 at 10 Weekend. For more resources on how to budget, you can go to Mirau Capital Management's website.