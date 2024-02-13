U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrests 2 ‘dangerous criminals’ at the U.S.-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border patrol says agents arrested two men who tried to enter the country illegally. Officials described both as dangerous criminals. Border patrol says the two men pictured above were caught crossing along with a group of migrants. The group was apprehended February 9, 2024 near San Elizario, Texas as they were attempting to evade detection. The 36-year-old male from colombia was processed and was transported to the El Paso county detention facility.

On February 6, 2024 agents assigned to the Fort Hancock station encountered an individual near the Rio Grande Riverbank attempting to enter the country illegally along with five other migrants. Documents say the 54-year-old male from Mexico had an extensive criminal history with several felony convictions including manslaughter, robbery, first degree murder and lascivious acts in of the state of Florida. The individual also admitted to gang affiliations and was transported to the El Paso county detention facility to face criminal prosecution.

