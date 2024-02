JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- FC Juarez player Diego "El Puma" Chávez has died. The team announced his death February 14, 2024.

Team management reported that Chávez died in a car crash Wednesday.

In remembering Chávez, team officials praised his spirit and hopeful attitude. They add that the entire team, including players, staff, and fans, are all devastated by the news.

Our news partners in Juarez, Canal 44, captured and shared images of the crash wreckage.