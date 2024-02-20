Raising Cane’s celebrates 10 years in the area with a new restaurant, bringing in more than 100 jobs to El Paso

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Raising Cane’s is “toasting” to 10 years in El Paso by opening doors to a new Restaurant on Tuesday, February 20. Located at 675 Sunland Park Avenue, just off I-10 in the Sunland Towne Center, the new Restaurant is the brand’s sixth Restaurant in “Sun City.” The restaurant features a double drive-thru for serving Cane’s chicken fingers, a large indoor dining area featuring original artwork by local artist, Tino Ortega, and a covered patio for outdoor dining.

To celebrate, Raising Cane’s is hosting a fiesta-themed grand opening event with a variety of activities for the community, including morning and evening activities. The first 100 customers in line who purchase a box combo will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a Free Box Combo card to redeem on their next visit. The official ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 8:00 a.m. with representatives from the El Paso Chamber of Commerce and El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Raising Cane presented a check donation to the El Paso YMCA.

“We are excited to open doors in the Sunland Park Community,” said Lawrence Juarez, Area Leader of Restaurants. “ It has been 10 years since we opened our very first Raising Canes in El Paso, and what better way to celebrate our anniversary than with our sixth Restaurant opening in the area! The Sunland Park location is essential to spreading our ONE LOVE and filling the appetite of our loyal Caniacs.” The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily and has brought more than 100 jobs to the El Paso community.