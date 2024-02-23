El Paso Idea Public Schools hosts “Healthy Kids Here” 5K Run/Walk

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- IDEA Public Schools will host their highly anticipated annual 5K Walk/Run and Healthy Living Expo on Saturday, February 24. They are inviting the entire El Paso community to participate in promoting fitness, health, and wellness.

The event begins at 7:15 a.m. at Ascarate Park (6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905). Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a morning of exercise, education, and fun.

The Healthy Living Expo will feature various vendors and exhibitors offering information on healthy eating, fitness, diabetes prevention, local gyms, and more.

Registration for the 5K Walk/Run is open to individuals and families of all ages and fitness levels. Paid participants will receive an official IDEA 5K shirt and bib, with all proceeds going towards supporting IDEA's Healthy Kids Initiative in El Paso. All participants will receive a metal.

Registration is still open, click here to register.