Leap for a discount this weekend at the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Every four-years an extra day is added to the month of February but the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating this Leap Year by offering a special discount.

Saturday, February 24th and Sunday, February 25th the zoo will deduct $2 dollars off admission.

But! there's a catch to cash in on the discount. In order to received the offer you must go dressed up in a costume of an animal/insect that leaps, such as a frog, grasshopper, rabbit, monkey, tiger, just to name a few.

To learn more about the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, visit the zoo on social media (Facebook and Instagram) or at www.ElPasoZoo.org.