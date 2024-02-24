Skip to Content
Las Cruces man sentenced for murder charge following 2022 shooting of neighbors

Third Judicial District Attorney
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- James Theriault, a man who was found guilty of second degree murder and other charges in November, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 5 years suspended in the New Mexico Department of Corrections according to the Third Judicial District Attorney's office.

He was found guilty of shooting two of his neighbors, Fatima Ortiz and Carlos Picharo, following a long-standing feud between them.

The shooting happened in July of 2022.

Ortiz was shot multiple times and survived her injuries, while Picharo died.

The jury found Theriault guilty of 2nd degree felony count of murder, attempted murder, a 2nd degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony.

During Theriault’s trial, he claimed that he shot them in self-defense.

