El Paso representative reprimanded, ABC-7 searches for answers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- ABC-7 looked for answers after El Paso City Representative for District 7, Henry Rivera, was accused of allowing his wife to access city resources and supervise duties.

ABC-7 went to Tuesday's City Council meeting, and tried speaking with Rivera. After several attempts, Rivera declined to comment due to the item being taken in executive session.

"Were limited to what we can and can't say, so at this point I'm going to tell you no comment, until give me some time, and we'll get together and I'll be able to you, give you all a statement, but as of now, I have no comment," said Rivera.

Crews also went to Rivera's eastside office to get a hold of his wife, Dora Oaxaca, but the offices were closed.

El Paso City Council voted 5-1 Monday to present a letter of reprimand to Representative for District 7 Henry Rivera.

Only Rivera voted against the motion, while representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez, abstained from voting.

A year ago, Oaxaca made headlines after filing an ethics complaint against Rep. Brian Kennedy.

She accused Kennedy of lying on his disclosure forms and having a conflict of interest related to the multipurpose performing center.

She claimed his prior work at the El Paso Sports Commission made him biased.

The ethics commission later decided there was no conflict of interest.

ABC-7 also reach out to some city representatives for comment, including Mrs. Oaxaca. They either declined to comment, or did not respond at the time of this publication.