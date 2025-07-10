Member of 1966 Texas Western national championship team, Dick Myers has died

EL PASO, Texas - Another member of the 1966 Texas Western national championship team has died.

Dick Myers, 80, played in 14 games during the 1966 championship season.

After graduating from UTEP in 1967, Myers spent 20 years in El Paso working for Farah Manufacturing.

He retired in 2007 as the Vice President/Planning and Logistics for Coach Leather Inc. in New York City.

Myers and his wife had been living in Florida.

Of the 12 players on the 1966 Texas Western team, 6 have since passed.

Bobby Joe Hill, Orsten Artis, Harry Flournoy, Jerry Armstrong, Willie Cager, and now Dick Myers.

Head coach Don Haskins died in 2008.