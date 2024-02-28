El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to honor volunteers and donors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will host its 2023 Volunteer Award Ceremony on February 28th, honoring volunteers and businesses for their efforts in combating hunger.

The event starts at 2 pm and will recognize the Volunteer of the Year and the top three businesses.

The ceremony will spotlight the profound impact of volunteers on the food bank's operations, particularly in addressing food insecurity within the community.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger serves over 177,000 food-insecure individuals across the region and offers various assistance programs.