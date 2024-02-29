Army Captain found not guilty in murder case of boyfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jury has found Army Captain Clevy Muchette Nelson not guilty of murder in the death of her boyfriend.

According to court documents, she was acquitted on the charges of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family or household member.

Nelson was first arrested in October 2020 after the death of Malcolm Perry, an army officer at Fort Bliss. Perry was killed in a car crash, but police alleged another driver purposely hit Perry's car.

Malcolm Perry

Police said the car that caused the crash was owned by Nelson, and that she was a passenger at the time of the crash. Police also arrested the man they said was driving Nelson's car, Richard Sennessie, who is set to go to trial for Perry's murder in April