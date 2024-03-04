ABC-7 Xtra: Democratic candidates for District 77 and County Attorney are letting voters know, why they’re the best choice

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Democratic candidates running for District 77 and County Attorney sat down with ABC-7 before Super Tuesday, March, 5th.

Former City Representative Alexsandra Anello, Former Stater Rep. Norma Chavez, Former County Commissioner Vince Perez and Insurance agent Homer Reza are running for District 77 seat.

This comes after State Representative Lina Ortega is not seeking re-election.

The race for county attorney race has only two democratic candidates.

The county attorney is responsible for county officials and employees in a number of legal matters.

Assistant County Attorney Christina Sanchez and lawyer Sergio A. Saldivar are the only democratic candidates running.

Current county attorney Joanne Bernal is not seeking re-election.

Sergio A. Saldivar was unable to attend Sunday's night debate.

Both races in Tuesday's primary will determine the overall winner of the office, since there is no republican challenger.