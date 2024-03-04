El Paso Zoo spring break activities
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Just in time for Spring Break, El Paso Zoo is switching back to their regular operating hours. During the two weeks of break, the zoo has prepared interactive and educational fun for the entire family.
Special Spring Break Hours (March 2 through March 17)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Regular Spring/Summer Hours (March through October)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday