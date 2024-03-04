El Paso Zoo spring break activities

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Just in time for Spring Break, El Paso Zoo is switching back to their regular operating hours. During the two weeks of break, the zoo has prepared interactive and educational fun for the entire family.

