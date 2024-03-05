Cannabis sales in New Mexico peak $1 billion, with Sunland Park nearing $60 million

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Cannabis is officially a billion-dollar industry in New Mexico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday, with Sunland Park recording $57.4 million in adult-use sales.

“This is a huge milestone for New Mexico’s cannabis industry,” said Lujan Grisham. "Nearly two years after beginning sales, New Mexico is on the map as a premier hub for legal and safe cannabis and the thriving business community that comes with it.”

Cannabis sales have peaked $678.4 million worth of recreational adult-use cannabis products, and $331.6 million in medical products since recreational use was legalized in the state effective April 1, 2022. New Mexico has recorded more than 21 million transactions, and $75 million in related taxes going to the state general fund, and local communities like Sunland Park.

As of the beginning of March, New Mexico has issued 2,873 cannabis licenses across the state, including 1,050 retailers, 878 manufacturers, and 459 micro producers.

More data can be found here.