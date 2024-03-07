Creator of ‘Dragon Ball’ passes away at 68

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Akira Toriyama, the manga author behind the beloved "Dragon Ball" series, died on March 1 of acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old.

Toriyama's death was made public by the official "Dragon Ball" X account.

"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years," the account said in a statement. "We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time."

Toriyama began "Dragon Ball" in 1984, after "Dr. Slump", his previous manga series, ended publication. Serialized in the "Weekly Shonen Jump" magazine, the manga and its anime adaptation found millions of fans worldwide. The most recent entry in the franchise was the 2022 movie "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero".

Toriyama's career also made waves in the video game industry as the main character and monster designer of the "Dragon Quest" series and main artist of "Chrono Trigger".