El Paso Animal Services to provide free Microchips for pets Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Daylight savings is around the corner, and in an effort to raise awareness on the importance of pet microchips The City of El Paso Animal Services Department is hosting a series of free microchip clinics.

It's called the “Straylight Savings” Time Initiative.

It's happening Saturday at Clardy Fox library from 10 am to 2 pm.

For eligibility, pets should be at least six weeks old, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be securely placed in carriers.

How to Update Your Pet’s Microchip:

First: Check to see if your pet has a Microchip by veterinarian or consider using the chip scanning equipment at any El Paso Fire Department station.

Second: Identify the chip's manufacturer by entering the number at PetMicrochipLookup.org

Third: Once you have the manufacturer you can register or update your contact information with the manufacturer.