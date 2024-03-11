Oscars 2024: A look at all the biggest moments

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was a seven-Oscar award night for the monumental Oppenheimer winning best picture...and best director for Christopher Nolan. Christopher Nolan: "to know you think I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me." Best actor Cillian Murphy, who played the man who built the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy: "I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere. "And the Oscar goes to..."

Robert Downey Jr. also feeling the Oscar love, in supporting actor said "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy in that order. "I don't know how to feel." Barbie taking home 1 Oscar: best song for Billie Eillish & brother Finneas' "what was I made for" Ryan Gosling: "I think I figured out why they were calling it Barbenheimer and not Oppen-Barbie."

Emily Blunt: "Why? Ryan Gosling: Because you guys were riding Barbie's coattails all summer Emily Blunt: thanks for Ken-splaining that to me." At the 96th Oscars...Ryan Gosling with his performance of the nominated I'm just ken bringing in his barbie colleagues for a mid-ceremony celebration of pure Kenergy! Emma Stone: My dress is broken. I think it happened during "I?m Just Ken."

Previous best actress winner Emma Stone...overwhelmed as she won the Oscar for her lead in "Poor Things" Emma Stone: "I am so deeply honored to share this with every single person who poured their care and brilliance into the making of this film." Guided up the stairs by her holdovers co-star Paul Giamatti,Da'vine Joy Randolph, accepting her supporting actress Oscar with deep feeling.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph: "For so long I've always wanted to be different and now i realize i just need to be myself." The night was all about celebrating, and what a night it was in Hollywood---the musical performances at the Oscars were definitely just as show-stopping as all the films nominated