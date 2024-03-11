Skip to Content
Two people transported to the hospital, crash closing down all east and westbound lanes on Doniphan

8:41 AM
8:52 AM

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people have been taken hospital after a crash in El Paso's Upper Valley, Monday morning.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. It happened on Doniphan Dr. near Redd Rd.

One person sustained serious injuries, the second, unknown injuries, according to fire dispatch.

All east and westbound lanes have been closed, according to El Paso Police.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at West Green Ave. and westbound traffic is being diverted eastbound, police say.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

