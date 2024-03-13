New Mexico State Police release incident review on the 2021 killing of Officer Darian Jarrott

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 32-page incident report that was written by a committee of 8 NMSP officers following the fatal shooting of Officer Darian Jarrott was released to the public Wednesday.

Jarrott was shot and killed by Omar Cueva-Felix during a traffic stop on eastbound I-10 around 15 miles east of Deming on February 4th, 2021.

Cueva-Felix then fled the scene east to Las Cruces and was killed shortly after during a stand-off with LCPD after firing at other officers during the ensuing pursuit.

Police said Jarrott was helping Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents with a narcotics investigation when he pulled Cueva-Felix over.

Cueva-Felix was the target of a federal drug sting involving a confidential informant and undercover agent, according to State Police documents.

Jarrott was the first NMSP officer to be killed in the line of duty in over 30 years to that point.

The review was written following a committee meeting back on May 17th, 2021 where the findings of the committee were discussed.

NMSP said in a statement the purpose of the release of this review is to "be used as a tool to improve officer safety and hopefully prevent a future tragedy."

In the review, errors that were made leading up to and during the shooting are discussed, and possible alternative tactics and actions that could have been used instead by all agencies involved are brought up.

In a statement, NMSP Chief Troy Weisler said "Omar Cueva-Felix killed Officer Jarrott in cold blood, and unfortunately, we cannot change that; however, it is imperative we learn from this tragic event as we strive to provide the highest level of service to the people of New Mexico."

You can read the full 32-page incident review below.