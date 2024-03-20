Skip to Content
Gofundme set up for victim killed in eastside bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Paso police identified the victim who died as a result of an eastside bar shooting as 37-year-old Mario Daniel Avalos.

Police said the shooting happened at Rock City Bar & Grill early Saturday morning. Three others were also injured in the shooting.

His family has now set up a Gofundme to help with funeral services.

On the fundraiser page, they said "Please help us carry him home to be with his twin brother we lost in 2022."

They said he will forever be missed, they add he was "loved by so many, he made friends wherever he went, always full of life and loved making everyone smile and laugh."

His family tells ABC-7 he was a father, softball coach, and loving son.

